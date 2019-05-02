Fluoride Action Network

Albany: Looking Back

Source: Albany Times Union | May 2nd, 2019
Location: United States, New York

1994: Critics of plans to put fluoride in Albany’s water faced a daunting collection of medical and scientific groups who said it was a safe way to prevent tooth decay. There was the National Research Council, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Dental Association, World Health Organization, New York’s Health Department and others waiting with an array of convincing research. Uniformly, they argued, fluoridation was a well-established way to fight off cavities. It was especially valuable to the poor, who had the least access to dental care, and young children, for whom early prevention was critical.

Albany County, New York
Information from My Water’s Fluoride
Name Fluoridated PWS-ID Fluoride Concentration FAN Notes
ALBANY CITY No NY-0100189 NA Pop: 98,498
ALTAMONT VILLAGE No NY-0100190 0.20 mg/L Pop: 1,720
BETHLEHEM WD NO 1 No NY-0100191 NA Pop: 34,912
CALLANAN INDUSTRIES No NY-0130035 NA aggregates, asphalt, ready mix concrete
CLARKSVILLE WATER DISTRICT No NY-0130000 0.20 mg/L ?
COHOES CITY No NY-0100192 0.20 mg/L Pop: 16,411
COLONIE VILLAGE No NY-0100194 0.20 mg/L Pop: 7,856
FLEMINGS MOBILE HOME PARK No NY-0101603 0.30 mg/L ?
FONT GROVE WATER DISTRICT No NY-0123019 NA ?
FUERA BUSH WD No NY-0121203 NA Hamlet
GREEN ACRES No NY-0101544 NA ?
GREEN ISLAND VILLAGE No NY-0100195 NA Pop: 2,621
GUILDERLAND TOWN WD YES NY-0100205 0.70 mg/L Pop: 35,745
HANNAY REELS No NY-0100206 0.45 mg/L ?
HELDERVALE WATER DISTRICT No NY-0111900 NA ?
JOHN BOYD THATCHER STATE PARK No NY-0118342 0.20 mg/L ?
KNOXVILLE PARK No NY-0110755 0.23 mg/L ?
KOUNTRY KNOLLS No NY-0101643 0.30 mg/L Pop: 2,063
LATHAM WATER DISTRICT No NY-0100198 0.20 mg/L ?
LEANING EVERGREEN MHP No NY-0101642 0.20 mg/L ?
MAPLETREE APTS No NY-0117224 0.20 mg/L ?
MENANDS WS YES NY-0100200 0.70 mg/L Pop: 3,977
MILLER ROAD LLC No NY-0130042 0.30 mg/L ?
NEW SALEM WD No NY-0140001 NA ?
NORTHEAST W.D. No NY-0130008 0.20 mg/L ?
PINE MOBILE HOME PARK No NY-0110754 0.20 mg/L ?
PINE RIDGE ESTATES No NY-0101649 0.30 mg/L Pop: 98,300 
RAVENA VILLAGE YES NY-0100201 0.70 mg/L Pop: 3,268
RENSSELAERVILLE WD No NY-0100202 NA ?
ROLLING HILLS MHP YES NY-0101648 1.10 mg/L ?
SOUTH ALBANY WATER DISTRICT YES NY-0100193 0.80 mg/L Serves 100 ?
SWIFT ROAD WD No NY-0121204 NA ?
VOORHEESVILLE VILLAGE No NY-0100203 0.20 mg/L Pop: 2,692
WATERVLIET CITY No NY-0110127 0.20 mg/L Pop: 10,233
WESTERLO TOWN WATER SUPPLY No NY-0130039 0.50 mg/L Pop: 3600

