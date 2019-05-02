Note from the Fluoride Action Network:

Albany, the state capital of New York, has never been fluoridated. It’s population is estimated at 98,251. The CDC’s My Water’s Fluoride identified 35 water systems in Albany County, out of which five fluoridate. The natural fluoride levels were given for most of the water systems. See the table at the end of the article for this information. (EC)

1994: Critics of plans to put fluoride in Albany’s water faced a daunting collection of medical and scientific groups who said it was a safe way to prevent tooth decay. There was the National Research Council, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Dental Association, World Health Organization, New York’s Health Department and others waiting with an array of convincing research. Uniformly, they argued, fluoridation was a well-established way to fight off cavities. It was especially valuable to the poor, who had the least access to dental care, and young children, for whom early prevention was critical.

*Original article online at https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Looking-Back-13812126.php