IMPORTANT NEW SCIENCE: Why the Alberta Medical Association Should Not Ignore Anti-fluoride Research

On September 20, 2019, Safe Water Calgary Founder Dr. Robert Dickson, wrote an excellent letter to Dr. Clarke, President of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA), inviting her and her colleagues to reconsider their position regarding water fluoridation in light of the recent neurotoxicological research by Green et.al ., published in JAMA Pediatrics August 19, 2019.

The study, which received deserved media coverage, replicates findings on previous mother-child IQ studies and affirms neurotoxicity. Since the AMA and other institutional positions regarding fluoride have not changed, the letter hoped to encourage discussion and a positive change toward more ethical practices.

Dr. Dickson received a response last week from the AMA, essentially stating that they were ignoring the new studies and mounting evidence, and persisting with their decades old “safe and effective” mantra.

For a copy of the Dr. Dickson’s letter to the AMA visit: https://www.safewatercalgary.com/post/important-new-science-why-the-alberta-medical-association-should-not-ignore-anti-fluoride-research

Robert C Dickson MD, CCFP, FCFP, Founder Safe Water Calgary, is available for comment at 403-560-4574.

*See original press release online at https://www.safewatercalgary.com/post/ama-ignores-request-to-consider-new-science-regarding-fluoride