The antics at Wednesday’s Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board meeting are a good example of how not to conduct public business.

Two key items on the agenda – formal passage of an already approved 5 percent rate hike and approval of the utility’s fiscal 2018 budget – turned into a confusing circus that saw one board member exit the meeting early, essentially changing the rate-hike vote from no to yes, and another slipping in an amendment that ends a six-year moratorium on the controversial though scientifically supported practice of adding fluoride to the municipal water supply.

That amendment was done in such a way that it is a clear violation of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act and therefore void, and the board deserves credit for apparently reaching that obvious conclusion and announcing that the fluoride issue will be back on the agenda for the June 21 meeting.

Now the board should follow through and allow public comment before voting to use public money to put it into our drinking water. But back to the circus.