AUSTRALIAN Bauxite-subsidiary Alcore will be free to produce aluminium fluoride anywhere in the world after securing global licence rights for bauxite refining using the Alcore technology.

The technology refines raw bauxite to produce aluminium fluoride and other valuable co-products such as silica fume and corethane.

The global licence will pave the way for Alcore to build multiple plants in any locations to meet growing demand for aluminium fluoride and associated co-products.

A global spike in aluminium smelter production and the use of aluminium fluoride in lithium ion batteries is boosting demand for the product.

Site construction work for the first stage of Alcore’s pilot project at Berkeley Vale on New South Wales’ Central Coast began in July.

The first stage is designed toproduce aluminium fluoride test samples and produce corethane, which is pure hydrocarbon powder refined from low-value coals…

