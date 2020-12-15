Expanded plant trails were taken from 29th November 2020

In a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday, Alufluoride Ltd intimated that its Visakhapatnam Aluminium Fluoride plant expansion works completed on November 28, 2020.

And the expanded plant trails, according to the company, were taken from November 29, 2020. The company expects that the expanded plant trails will be completed by December 18, 2020.

Commercial production of the new expanded plant is expected to be commenced from December 19, 2020.

Due to long stoppage of plant, and due to Covid 19 pandemic, certain technical issues etc., December 2020 quarter’s production and sales are expected by the company to be lower compared to previous year’s quarter.

The company’s stock ended at Rs176.20 per piece down by 2.68% or Rs4.85 from its previous closing on the BSE.

*Original article online at https://www.indiainfoline.com/article/news-top-story/alufluoride-to-commence-operations-at-expanded-aluminium-fluoride-plant-120121500439_1.html