An act to lower the required minimum amount of fluoride in fresh water

Source: The St. John Source, | August 14th, 2021
Location: Virgin Islands

Excerpt:

33rd Legislature of the Virgin Islands

Senate Calendar

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

10 a.m.

Committee on Health, Hospitals and Human Services

Committee on Finance Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room

Agenda:

The committee has scheduled a meeting to receive testimony and consider bills.

Bill No. 34-0051 — An Act amending Title 19, Virgin Islands Code, chapter 75, section 4201 relating to fluoridation of water to lower the required minimum amount of fluoride in fresh water distributed for public consumption or for consumption in any schools in the Virgin Islands (Sponsored by Senators Marvin A. Blyden and Novelle E. Francis Jr.)…

*Original online at https://stjohnsource.com/2021/08/14/this-weeks-senate-calendar-aug-16-aug-20-2021/

