There were only a couple of actual business items for the Arab City Council on Tuesday night’s agenda, but there were plenty of other topics for the council to discuss. One of those, described as “pending or threatened litigation against the city,” required an executive session.

The discussion concerned the recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that the city of Arab and Arab Water Works are two separate entities, and, that the city has no control over the water works other than appointing board members.

No action was taken by the council following the meeting.

The ruling came about after the city sued the water board for refusing to add fluoride to the water, after discontinuing the practice in August of 2015 with no notice to the public.

Fluoride had been added to the local water supply since 1972, after being directed to do so by the Arab City Commission. Arab Water Works Board Chairman Benny Hornsby told Tribune last week that the board would take no action on fluoride before the board’s next regular meeting, scheduled for Jan. 24.

The board began adding fluoride to the water again in May of last year, complying with a temporary injunction order by Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley…