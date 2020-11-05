Assessment of groundwater quality and associated health risk in the arid environment, Western Saudi Arabia.

Abboud IA (2018) Geochemistry and quality of groundwater of the Yarmouk basin aquifer, north Jordan. Environ Geochem Health 40:1405–1435. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-017-0064-x

Abdullah TO, Ali SS, Al-Ansari NA, Knutsson S (2019) Hydrogeochemical evaluation of groundwater and Its suitability for domestic uses in Halabja Saidsadiq Basin, Iraq. Water 11:1–14

Adimalla N, Qian H (2019) Groundwater quality evaluation using water quality index (WQI) for drinking purposes and human health risk (HHR) assessment in an agricultural region of Nanganur, south India. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 176:153–161. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2019.03.066

Adimalla N, Li P, Venkatayogi S (2018) Hydrogeochemical evaluation of groundwater quality for drinking and irrigation purposes and integrated interpretation with water quality index studies. Environ Process 5:363–383. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40710-018-0297-4

Alabdula’aly AI, Al-Rehaili AM, Al-Zarah AI, Khan MA (2010) Assessment of nitrate concentration in groundwater in Saudi Arabia. Environ Monit Assess 161:1–9. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-008-0722-7

Al-Ahmadi ME (2012) Interpretation of groundwater quality using factor analysis, Wadi Rabigh area, Western Saudi Arabia. J Environ Hydrol 20:1–12

Al-Ahmadi ME (2013) Hydrochemical characterization of groundwater in wadi Sayyah, Western Saudi Arabia. Appl Water Sci 3:721–732. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-013-0118-x

Al-Ahmadi ME, El-Fiky AA (2009) Hydrogeochemical evaluation of shallow alluvial aquifer of Wadi Marwani, western Saudi Arabia. J King Saud Univ Sci 21:179–190. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jksus.2009.10.005

Al-Arifi NS, Al-Agha MR, El-Nahhal YZ (2013) Environmental impact of landfill on groundwater, south east of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. J Nat Sci Res 3:118–128

Alfaifi HJ, Kahal AY, Abdelrahman K, Zaidi FK, Albassam A, Lashin A (2020) Assessment of groundwater quality in Southern Saudi Arabia: case study of Najran area. Arab J Geosci 13:101. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12517-020-5109-2

Al-Oud SS (2008) Impact of municipal and industrial waste on the distribution and accumulation of some heavy metals in sandy soils of Al-Qassim Region at Central of Saudi Arabia. J Environ Sci Technol 1:135–142. https://doi.org/10.3923/jest.2008.135.142

Alquwaizany AS, Alfadul SM, Khan MA, Alabdulaaly AI (2019) Occurrence of organic compounds in groundwater of Saudi Arabia. Environ Monit Assess 191:601. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-019-7723-6

Al-Shaibani AM (2007) Hydrogeology and hydrochemistry of a shallow alluvial aquifer, western Saudi Arabia. Hydrogeol J 16:155–165. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10040-007-0220-y

Alyamani MS (2007) Effects of cesspool systems on groundwater quality of shallow bedrock aquifers in the recharge area of Wadi Fatimah, Western Arabian Shield, Saudi Arabia. J Environ Hydrol 15:1–11

APHA (2017) Standard methods for the examination of water and wastewater. American Public Health Association, American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation, Washington, DC, 22nd

Ayers RS, Westcot DW (1994) Water quality for agriculture, FAO irrigation drainage paper, vol 29(1)

Bamousa AO, El Maghraby M (2016) Groundwater characterization and quality assessment, and sources of pollution in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Arab J Geosci 9:536. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12517-016-2554-z

Basahi JM, Masoud MHZ, Rajmohan N (2018) Effect of flash flood on trace metal pollution in the groundwater-Wadi Baysh Basin, western Saudi Arabia. J Afr Earth Sci 147:338–351. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jafrearsci.2018.06.032

Bindagji HH (1980) Atlas of Saudi Arabia. Oxford University Press, London

Bouteraa O, Mebarki A, Bouaicha F, Nouaceur Z, Laignel B (2019) Groundwater quality assessment using multivariate analysis, geostatistical modeling, and water quality index (WQI): a case of study in the Boumerzoug-El Khroub valley of Northeast Algeria. Acta Geochimica 38:796–814. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11631-019-00329-x

Bouwer H (1978) Groundwater hydrology (McGraw-Hill Series in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering Series). McGraw-Hill College

Chowdhury S, Al-Zahrani M (2015) Characterizing water resources and trends of sector wise water consumptions in Saudi Arabia. J King Saud Univ Eng Sci 27:68–82. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jksues.2013.02.002

DeNicola E, Aburizaiza OS, Siddique A, Khwaja H, Carpenter DO (2015) Climate change and water scarcity: the case of Saudi Arabia. Ann Glob Health 81:342–353. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.aogh.2015.08.005

Doneen LD (1964) Water quality for agriculture. Department of Irrigation, University of California, Davis

El-Aziz S (2017) Evaluation of groundwater quality for drinking and irrigation purposes in the north-western area of Libya (Aligeelat). Environ Earth Sci 76. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-017-6421-3

El-Hames AS, Al-Ahmadi M, Al-Amri N (2011) A GIS approach for the assessment of groundwater quality in Wadi Rabigh aquifer, Saudi Arabia. Environ Earth Sci 63:1319–1331. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-010-0803-0

Elumalai V, Nwabisa DP, Rajmohan N (2019) Evaluation of high fluoride contaminated fractured rock aquifer in South Africa–geochemical and chemometric approaches. Chemosphere 235:1–11. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2019.06.065

Fan W, Zhou J, Zhou Y, Zeng Y, Chen Y, Sun Y (2020) Water quality and health risk assessment of shallow groundwater in the southern margin of the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang, P. R. China. Hum Ecol Risk Assess Int J:1–21. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2020.1731680

FAO (2009) Groundwater management in Saudi Arabia. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation

Gharahi N, Zamani-Ahmadmahmoodi R (2020) Evaluation of groundwater quality for drinking purposes: a case study from the Beheshtabad Basin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Iran. Environ Earth Sci 79:82. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-020-8816-9

Gharbi A, Ali ZI, Zairi M (2019) Groundwater suitability for drinking and agriculture purposes using irrigation water quality index and multivariate analysis: case of Sidi Bouzid aquifer, central Tunisia. Environ Earth Sci 78:692. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-019-8733-y

Ghazavi R, Vali AB, Eslamian S (2012) Impact of flood spreading on groundwater level variation and groundwater quality in an arid environment. Water Resour Manag 26:1651–1663. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11269-012-9977-4

He XD, Li PY, Ji YJ, Wang YH, Su ZM, Vetrimurugan E (2020) Groundwater arsenic and fluoride and associated arsenicosis and fluorosis in China: occurrence, distribution and management. Exposure Health 14. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12403-020-00347-8

Hejazi RF (1989) Investigation of leachate from a sanitary landfill in Saudi Arabia. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

Kadam A, Wagh V, Umrikar B, Sankhua R (2019) An implication of boron and fluoride contamination and its exposure risk in groundwater resources in semi-arid region, Western India. Environ Dev Sustain 22:7033–7056. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10668-019-00527-w

Kebede A, Retta N, Abuye C, Whiting S, Kassaw M, Zeru T, Tessema M, Kjellevold M (2016) Dietary fluoride intake and associated skeletal and dental fluorosis in school age children in rural Ethiopian rift valley. Int J Environ Res Public Health 13:756. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph13080756

Keefe J, Granz D, Maxfield R (2003) Standard operating procedure for groundwater sampling. The Office of Environmental Measurement and Evaluation, EPA, New England e Region 1, 11 Technology Dr North Chelmsford, MA 01863

Kelly WP (1957) Adsorbed sodium, cation exchange capacity and percentage sodium adsorption in alkali soils. Science 84:473–477

Khan R, Jhariya DC (2017) Groundwater quality assessment for drinking purpose in Raipur city, Chhattisgarh using water quality index and geographic information system. J Geol Soc India 90:69–76. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12594-017-0665-0

Li Y, Wang F, Feng J et al (2020) Health risk in children to fluoride exposure in a typical endemic fluorosis area on Loess Plateau, north China, in the last decade. Chemosphere 243:8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2019.125451

Ma L, Abuduwaili J, Li Y, Uulu SA, Mu S (2019) Hydrochemical characteristics and water quality assessment for the upper reaches of Syr Darya River in Aral Sea Basin, Central Asia. Water 11:1–16. https://doi.org/10.3390/w11091893

Mahaqi A, Moheghi MM, Mehiqi M, Moheghy MA (2018) Hydrogeochemical characteristics and groundwater quality assessment for drinking and irrigation purposes in the Mazar-i-Sharif city, North Afghanistan. Appl Water Sci 8:133. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-018-0768-9

Manikandan E, Rajmohan N, Anbazhagan S (2020) Monsoon impact on groundwater chemistry and geochemical processes in the shallow hard rock aquifer. Catena 195:104766. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.catena.2020.104766

Mansour NM (2020) Hydrochemical studies and evaluation of groundwater quality of the Quaternary aquifer at Faquss, Al Sharqiya Governorate, Egypt. Sustain Water Resour Manag 6:19. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40899-020-00374-y

Masoud M (2015) Rainfall-runoff modeling of ungauged Wadis in arid environments (case study Wadi Rabigh—Saudi Arabia). Arab J Geosci 8:2587–2606. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12517-014-1404-0

Masoud MHZ, Basahi JM, Rajmohan N (2018) Impact of flash flood recharge on groundwater quality and its suitability in the Wadi Baysh Basin, Western Saudi Arabia: an integrated approach. Environ Earth Sci 77:395. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-018-7578-0

McCarty MF (2004) Should we restrict chloride rather than sodium? Med Hypotheses 63:138–148. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2003.11.005

Moore TA, Al-Rehalie MH (1989) Geologic map of the Makkah Quadrangle, Sheet 21D. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources

MoWE (2014) National water strategy: to supply and protect the Kingdom’s most precious natural resource. Ministry of Water and Electricity, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Muzenda F, Masocha M, Misi SN (2019) Groundwater quality assessment using a water quality index and GIS: a case of Ushewokunze Settlement, Harare, Zimbabwe. Phys Chem Earth 112:134–140. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pce.2019.02.011

Nagarajan R, Rajmohan N, Mahendran U, Senthamilkumar S (2010) Evaluation of groundwater quality and its suitability for drinking and agricultural use in Thanjavur city, Tamil Nadu, India. Environ Monit Assess 171:289–308. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-009-1279-9

Narsimha A, Rajitha S (2018) Spatial distribution and seasonal variation in fluoride enrichment in groundwater and its associated human health risk assessment in Telangana State, South India. Hum Ecol Risk Assess Int J 24:2119–2132. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1438176

National Academy of Sciences (1972) Water quality criteria. United States Environmental Protection Agency, Washington DC. Report No. EPA-R373-033, 592 p

Peckham S, Lowery D, Spencer S (2015) Are fluoride levels in drinking water associated with hypothyroidism prevalence in England? A large observational study of GP practice data and fluoride levels in drinking water. J Epidemiol Community Health 69:619–624. https://doi.org/10.1136/jech-2014-204971

Piper AM (1944) A graphic procedure in the geochemical interpretation of water-analyses. EOS Trans Am Geophys Union 25:914–928. https://doi.org/10.1029/TR025i006p00914

Rahman MS, Saha N, Islam ARMT, Shen S, Bodrud-Doza M (2017) Evaluation of water quality for sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh. Water Air Soil Pollut 228:385. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11270-017-3543-x

Rajmohan N (2020) Groundwater contamination issues in the shallow aquifer, Ramganga Sub-basin, India. In: Kumar MSD, Honda R (eds) Emerging issues in the water environment during Anthropocene: a South East Asian Perspective. Springer Nature, pp 337–354. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-32-9771-5_18

Rajmohan N, Amarasinghe UA (2016) Groundwater quality issues and management in Ramganga Sub-Basin. Environ Earth Sci 75:1030. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-016-5833-9

Rajmohan N, Patel N, Singh G, Amarasinghe UA (2017) Hydrochemical evaluation and identification of geochemical processes in the shallow and deep wells in the Ramganga Sub-Basin, India. Environ Sci Pollut Res 24:21459–21475. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-017-9704-z

Rajmohan N, Niazi BAM, Masoud MHZ (2019) Evaluation of a brackish groundwater resource in the Wadi Al-Lusub basin, Western Saudi Arabia. Environ Earth Sci 78:451. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-019-8441-7

Rajmohan N, Masoud MHZ, Niyazi BAM (2021) Impact of evaporation on groundwater salinity in the arid coastal aquifer, Western Saudi Arabia. CATENA 196:104864. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.catena.2020.104864

Ramsey CR (1986) Geological map of the Rabigh Quadrangle, sheet 22D, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Rehman F, Cheema T (2016) Effects of sewage waste disposal on the groundwater quality and agricultural potential of a floodplain near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Arab J Geosci 9:307. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12517-016-2340-y

Richards LA (1954) Diagnosis and improvement of saline and alkali soils. US Department of Agriculture, Government Printing Office, Washington

Saleh A, Al-Ruwaih F, Shehata M (1999) Hydrogeochemical processes operating within the main aquifers of Kuwait. J Arid Environ 42:195–209. https://doi.org/10.1006/jare.1999.0511

Sengupta P (2013) Potential health impacts of hard water. Int J Prev Med 4:866–875

Simsek C, Gunduz O (2007) IWQ index: a GIS-integrated technique to assess irrigation water quality. Environ Monit Assess 128:277–300. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-006-9312-8

Subyani AM (2005) Hydrochemical identification and salinity problem of ground-water in Wadi Yalamlam basin, Western Saudi Arabia. J Arid Environ 60:53–66. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaridenv.2004.03.009

UNESCO (2012) World’s groundwater resources are suffering from poor governance. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Natural Sciences Sector News. Paris. http://www.unesco.org/new/en/media-services/single-view/news/worlds_groundwater_resources_are_suffering_from_poor_gove/. Accessed May 2020

USEPA (1989) Risk assessment guidance for superfund, volume 1: human health evaluation manual (part A). United States Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Emergency and Remedial Response, Washington

USEPA (1993) Reference Dose (RfD): Description and use in health risk assessments. US Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Water, Washington. http://www.epa.gov/iris/rfd.htm. Accessed May 2020

USEPA (1999) Health effects from exposure to high levels of sulfate in drinking water workshop. US Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Water, Washington, , DC (EPA 815-R-99-002) Atlanta, Georgia

USEPA (2011) Exposure Factors Handbook: 2011 Edition (Final Report). U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Washington, DC, EPA/600/R-09/052F, 2011

USEPA (2014) Human health evaluation manual, supplemental guidance: update of standard default exposure factors, OSWER Directive 9200.1-120. United States Environmental Protection Agency, Washington

WHO (2004) Sulfate in drinking water. Background document for development of WHO guidelines for drinking-water quality. WHO/SDE/WSH/03.04/114

WHO (2009) Calcium and magnesium in drinking-water: public health significance. Cotruvo, J, Bartram, J, (eds). WHO Press, World Health Organization, 20 Avenue Appia, 1211 Geneva 27, Switzerland

WHO (2011) Guidelines for drinking-water quality, World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland. 4th Edition

Wilcox LV (1955) Classification and use of irrigation waters. U.S Department of Agriculture Circular No. 969, Washington DC

Zaharani KH, Al-Shayaa MS, Baig MB (2011) Water conservation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for better environment: implications for extension and education. Bulg J Agric Sci 17:389–395