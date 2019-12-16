Abstract

A major inland alkalinity lake in Northeast China, the Chagan Lake, was studied for the changes of its water qualities over the past three decades. Water quality data, including total nitrogen (TN), total phosphorus (TP), pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), and fluoride (F–), were analyzed to derive key indices for guiding water quality management. Our study found that the Chagan Lake had an average trophic state index (TSI) ranging 50 to 70; the average TSI for TP ranging between 70 and 80, and the average TSI for TN being 50. Over the past three decades, the TSI values generally trended lower, but there was a slight uptrend from 2012 onwards. Seasonal variations in the concentrations of TN and TP were identified. The TSI values in September were higher than those in May, while the values of un-ionized ammonia (UIA) during rainy seasons were higher than those during dry seasons. The average values of alkalinity and F– in the lake water exceeded the upper limits set in the Chinese water quality standards, i.e., 20 mg/L and 1 mg/L, respectively. It was defined that the evolution of lake water quality proceeded in four consecutive periods, namely natural, deterioration, improvement, and risk period; the improvement period benefitted from a historical water conservation project. Our study concluded that the amount of irrigation discharge into the Chagan must be monitored, and controlled, in order to sustain the critical ecological functions currently provided by the Chagan Lake.

*Abstract online at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31845257

Armstrong DA, Chippendale D, Knight AW, Colt JE (1978) Interaction of ionized and un-ionized ammonia on short-term survival and growth of prawn larvae, Macrobrachium rosenbergh. Biol Bull 154(1):15–31 CrossRef Google Scholar Boyd CE (2015) Nitrogen. Water quality. Springer, Cham, pp 223–241 CrossRef Google Scholar

Abdel-Tawwab M, Hagras AE, Elbaghdady HAM, Monier MN (2015) Effects of dissolved oxygen and fish size on Nile tilapia, Oreochromis niloticus (L.): growth performance, whole-body composition, and innate immunity. Aquac Int 23(5):1261–1274 CrossRef Google Scholar

Camargo JA (2003) Fluoride toxicity to aquatic organisms: a review. Chemosphere 50(3):251–264 CrossRef Google Scholar

Carlson RE (1977) A trophic state index for lakes. Limnol Oceanogr 22(2):361–369 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Chen M, Zeng G, Zhang J, Xu P, Chen A, Lu L (2015) Global Landscape of Total Organic Carbon, Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Lake Water. Sci Rep-UK 5:15043 Google Scholar

Couch JA, Winstead JT, Hansen DJ, Goodman LR (1979) Vertebral dysplasia in young fish exposed to the herbicide trifluralin. J Fish Dis 2(1):35–42 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Ding S, Han C, Wang Y, Yao L, Wang Y, Xu D, Zhang C (2015) In situ, high-resolution imaging of labile phosphorus in sediments of a large eutrophic lake. Water Res 74:100–109 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Dodds WK (2006) Eutrophication and trophic state in rivers and streams. Limnol Oceanogr 51(1part2):671–680 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Dodds WK, Cole JJ (2017) Expanding the concept of trophic state in aquatic ecosystems: it’s not just the autotrophs. Aquat Sci 69(4):427–439 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Dodds WK, Smith VH (2016) Nitrogen, phosphorus, and eutrophication in streams. Inland Waters 6(2):155–164 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Dong JW, Hu CF (2015) The water quantity analysis for Qianguo Irrigation water front retreat into Chagan Lake. Jilin Water Resour (10):1–4+8 (in Chinese) Google Scholar

Duncan R (2016) Ways of knowing–out-of-sync or incompatible? Framing water quality and farmers’ encounters with science in the regulation of non-point source pollution in the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Environ Sci Policy 55:151–157 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Elser JJ, Kyle M, Steger L, Nydick KR, Baron JS (2009) Nutrient availability and phytoplankton nutrient limitation across a gradient of atmospheric nitrogen deposition. Ecology 90(11):3062–3073 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Gu XX, Zhang TY, Dong JW (2018) The main factors and mechanism analysis of the pH changing in Chagan lake. Jilin Water Resources (04):1–7 (in Chinese) Google Scholar

Hasler AD (1947) Eutrophication of lakes by domestic drainage. Ecology 28(4):383–395CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Helle P, Willern S, Bo BJ (1999) Diffusive boundary layers of the colony-forming plankton alga Phaeocystis sp.—implications for nutrient uptake and cellular grouth. Limnol Oceanogr 44(8):1959–1967 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Hillebrand H, Sommer U (1999) The nutrient stoichiometry of benthic microalgal growth: Redfield proportions are optimal. Limnol Oceanogr 44:440–446 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Huser BJ, Futter M, Lee JT, Perniel M (2016) In-lake measures for phosphorus control: the most feasible and cost-effective solution for long-term management of water quality in urban lakes. Water Res 97:142–152 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Jiang YJ, He W, Liu WX, Qin N, Ouyang HL, Wang QM, Xu FL (2014) The seasonal and spatial variation of phytoplankton community and their correlation with environmental factors in a large eutrophic Chinese lake (Lake Chaohu). Ecol Indic 40:58–67 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Jorgensen SE, Loffler H, Rast W, Straskraba M (2005) Lake and reservoir management. Elsevier, p 54 Google Scholar

Krzykwa JC, Saeid A, Jeffries MKS (2019) Identifying sublethal endpoints for evaluating neurotoxic compounds utilizing the fish embryo toxicity test. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 170:521–529 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Le C, Zha Y, Li Y, Sun D, Lu H, Yin B (2010) Eutrophication of lake waters in China: cost, causes, and control. Environ Manag 45(4):662–668 CrossRef Google Scholar

Li S, Li Y, Liu G, Huang JG, Huang ZH, Shi ZF, Liu WN (2013) Internal phosphorus of Chagan Lake release and impact on eutrophication in low temperature period. Water Save Irrig 6:18–21 (in Chinese) Google Scholar

Li RR, Zhang GX, Wei XH, Liu Y, Zhang L, Sun S (2014) The evolutional characteristics of water environment of Chagan Lake wetland. Sci Geogr Sin 34(06):762–768 (in Chinese) CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Liu X (2001) Management on degraded land and agricultural development in the Songnen Plain. Science Press, Beijing Google Scholar

Lou CY, Gu XX, Dong JW (2018) The evolution trends and driving mechanism of the ammonia in the nonionic of Chagan Lake. Jilin Water Resour 3:9–12 (in Chinese)Google Scholar

Lürling M, Mackay E, Reitzel K, Spears BM (2016) Editorial—a critical perspective on geo-engineering for eutrophication management in lakes. 97(15):1-10 Google Scholar

Meng XZ (2018) Water quality status analysis and eutrophication evaluation of Chagan lake reservoir. Agric Technol 38(1):59–60 (in Chinese) Google Scholar

Micklin PP (1988) Desiccation of the Aral Sea: a water management disaster in the Soviet Union. Science 241(4870):1170–1176 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Motew M, Chen X, Booth EG, Carpenter SR, Pinkas P, Zipper SC, Kucharik CJ (2017) The influence of legacy P on lake water quality in a Midwestern agricultural watershed. Ecosystems 20(8):1468–1482 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

O’Donnell DR, Wilburn P, Silow EA, Yampolsky LY, Litchman E (2017) Nitrogen and phosphorus colimitation of phytoplankton in Lake Baikal: insights from a spatial survey and nutrient enrichment experiments. Limnol Oceanogr 62(4):1383–1392 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Okpara UT, Stringer LC, Dougill AJ (2018) Integrating climate adaptation, water governance and conflict management policies in lake riparian zones: Insights from African drylands. Environ Sci Policy 79:36–44 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Paerl HW, Xu H, McCarthy MJ, Zhu G, Qin B, Li Y, Gardner WS (2011) Controlling harmful cyanobacterial blooms in a hyper-eutrophic lake (Lake Taihu, China): the need for a dual nutrient (N & P) management strategy. Water Res 45(5):1973–1983 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Paerl HW, Scott JT, McCarthy MJ, Newell SE, Gardner WS, Havens KE, Wurtsbaugh WA (2016) It takes two to tango: when and where dual nutrient (N & P) reductions are needed to protect lakes and downstream ecosystems. Environ Sci Technol 50(20):10805–10813 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Sand-Jensen K, Bruun HH, Baastrup-Spohr L (2017) Decade-long time delays in nutrient and plant species dynamics during eutrophication and re-oligotrophication of Lake Fure 1900–2015. J Ecol 105(3):690–700 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Schindler DW (1974) Eutrophication and recovery in experimental lakes: implications for lake management. Science 184(4139):897–899 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Schindler DW (2001) The cumulative effects of climate warming and other human stresses on Canadian freshwaters in the new millennium. Can J Fish Aquat Sci 58(1):18–29 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Schindler DW (2012) The dilemma of controlling cultural eutrophication of lakes. Proc R Soc B 279(1746):4322–4333 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Schindler DW, Hesslein RH, Turner MA (1987) Exchange of nutrients between sediments and water after 15 years of experimental eutrophication[J]. Can J Fish Aquat Sci 44(S1):s26–s33 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Schindler DW, Hecky RE, Findlay DL, Stainton MP, Parker BR, Paterson MJ, Kasian SEM (2008) Eutrophication of lakes cannot be controlled by reducing nitrogen input: results of a 37-year whole-ecosystem experiment. Proc Natl Acad Sci 105(32):11254–11258 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Schindler DW, Carpenter SR, Chapra SC, Hecky RE, Orihel DM (2016) Reducing phosphorus to curb lake eutrophication is a success. Environ Sci Technol 50:8923–8929 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Smith VH, Schindler DW (2009) Eutrophication science: where do we go from here? Trends Ecol Evol 24(4):201–207 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Søndergaard M, Lauridsen TL, Johansson LS, Jeppesen E (2017) Nitrogen or phosphorus limitation in lakes and its impact on phytoplankton biomass and submerged macrophyte cover. Hydrobiologia 795(1):35–48 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Starling F, Lazzaro X, Cavalcanti C, Moreira R (2002) Contribution of omnivorous tilapia to eutrophication of a shallow tropical reservoir: evidence from a fish kill. Freshwater Biol. 47(12):2443–2452 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Su BJ, Dong JW (2009) The impact of the recharge water amount of the channel transferring water from Songhua river to Chagan Lake to the water quality parameters in the year. Jilin Water Resour 4:004 (in Chinese) Google Scholar

Sui F, Zang S, Fan Y, Ye H (2016) Effects of different saline-alkaline conditions on the characteristics of phytoplankton communities in the lakes of Songnen Plain, China. PLoS One 11(10):e0164734 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Sun S, Zhang G X, Huang Z G, Xu C, L R R (2014) Hydrological regimes of Chagan Lake in western Jilin Province. Wetl Sci 12(01): 43-48 (in Chinese) Google Scholar

Tang C, Li Y, Acharya K (2016) Modeling the effects of external nutrient reductions on algal blooms in hyper-eutrophic Lake Taihu, China. Ecol Eng 94:164–173 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Teklu BM, Hailu A, Wiegant DA, Scholten BS, Van den Brink PJ (2018) Impacts of nutrients and pesticides from small-and large-scale agriculture on the water quality of Lake Ziway, Ethiopia. Environ Sci Pollut Res 25(14):13207–13216 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Tong Y, Zhang W, Wang X, Couture RM, Larssen T, Zhao Y, He W (2017) Decline in Chinese lake phosphorus concentration accompanied by shift in sources since 2006. Nat Geosci 10(7):507 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Vitousek PM, Porder S, Houlton BZ, Chadwick OA (2010) Terrestrial phosphorus limitation: mechanisms, implications, and nitrogen–phosphorus interactions. Ecol Appl 20(1):5–15 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Weber CA (1907) Aufbau und Vegetation der Moore Norddeutschlands . Botanische Jahrbuch 40. Beiblatt zo Den Botanischen Jahrbuchern 90:19–34 Google Scholar

Wei C, Guo H, Zhang D, Wu Y, Han S, An Y, Zhang F (2016) Occurrence and hydrogeochemical characteristics of high-fluoride groundwater in Xiji County, southern part of Ningxia Province, China. Environ Geochem Health 38(1):275–290 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Wu H, Zeng G, Liang J, Guo S, Dai J, Lu L, He X (2015) Effect of early dry season induced by the Three Gorges Dam on the soil microbial biomass and bacterial community structure in the Dongting Lake wetland. Ecol Indic 53:129–136 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Yang Y, Cao X, Zhang M, Wang J (2015) Occurrence and distribution of endocrine-disrupting compounds in the Honghu Lake and East Dongting Lake along the Central Yangtze River, China. Environ Sci Pollut Res 22(22):17644–17652 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Zamparas M, Zacharias I (2014) Restoration of eutrophic freshwater by managing internal nutrient loads. A review. Sci Total Environ 496:551–562 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Zhang TY, Wei XD, Dong JW (2015) Analysis on water quality changes in Chagan Lake. China Resour Compr Utiliz 33(04):56–61 (in Chinese)Google Scholar

Zhang L, Hipsey MR, Zhang GX, Busch B, Li HY (2017) Simulation of multiple water source ecological replenishment for Chagan Lake based on coupled hydrodynamic and water quality models. Water Sci Technol 17(6):1774–1784 Google Scholar

Zhang Y, Song C, Ji L, Liu Y, Xiao J, Cao X, Zhou Y (2018) Cause and effect of N/P ratio decline with eutrophication aggravation in shallow lakes. Sci Total Environ 627:1294–1302 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Zhang YL, Zhou Y, Shi K, Qin B, Yao X, Zhang Y (2018) Optical properties and composition changes in chromophoric dissolved organic matter along trophic gradients: implications for monitoring and assessing lake eutrophication. Water Res 131:255–263 CrossRefGoogle Scholar

Zhu L, Yan B, Wang L, Pan X (2012) Mercury concentration in the muscle of seven fish species from Chagan Lake, Northeast China. Environ Monit Assess 184 (3):1299–1310 CrossRefGoogle Scholar