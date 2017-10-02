A mother’s exposure to fluoride during pregnancy could lower the intelligence of her children, researchers say.

Following a group of Mexican children from the time of their mother’s pregnancy to early adolescence, an international team of researchers found an association between high fluoride levels in the mothers’ urine and reduced scores on the children’s cognitive tests.

Contrary to the claims of fluoride activists, however, the study does not seal the case against fluoride, said first author Morteza Bashash, PhD, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Toronto in Canada.

“This is a piece of a puzzle,” he told Medscape Medical News. “We need to do more work to identify the nature of the effect. And we have a lot uncertainty in the results.”

Published September 19 in Environmental Health Perspectives, the study adds significantly to the body of data on fluoride’s effects because it followed a relatively large group for more than a decade, Dr Bashash said. “This kind of birth cohort study is considered a gold standard to determine what happened over time that eventually leads to some sort of outcome.”

Studies in rodents have shown that fluoride can alter their cognition and behavior, and researchers in China have found an association between human intelligence quotient (IQ) deficits and exposure to high levels of fluoride in water, as reported in a National Research Council review.

To probe this association further, Dr Bashash and colleagues examined data from the Early Life Exposures in Mexico to Environmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) project, a longitudinal study designed to explore the effects of toxins in Mexican children.

Two cohorts from the ELEMENT study comprised 997 mothers recruited from hospitals serving populations with low or moderate incomes from 1997 to 2001.

The women were all in at least their 14th week of gestation at the time of recruitment; planned to stay in the Mexico City area for at least 5 years; did not report a history of psychiatric disorders, high-risk pregnancies, or gestational diabetes or current use of daily alcohol, illegal drugs, or continuous prescription drugs; and were not diagnosed with preeclampsia, renal disease, circulatory diseases, hypertension, and seizures during the index pregnancy. For the current analysis, the researchers excluded mothers younger than 18 years, those without adequate urine samples, and those whose fluoride concentrations were extreme outliers.

When the children reached 4 years of age, they took the McCarthy Scales of Children’s Abilities test. Between ages 6 and 12 years, they took the Wechsler Abbreviated Scale of Intelligence test.

The researchers were able to obtain 287 mother–child pairs with data for the McCarthy test and 211 with data for the Wechsler test. On both tests, an average score is between 85 and 115, with a higher score indicating better performance.

The researchers found a significant correlation between General Cognitive Index (GCI), as measured by the McCarthy test, and IQ, as measured by the Wechsler test (Spearman r = 0.55; P < .01).

They found that for every increase of 0.5 mg/L in fluoride in the mother’s urine, the children’s GCIs changed by a mean score of ?3.76 (95% confidence interval [CI], ?6.32 to ?1.19).

Likewise, every increase of 0.5 mg/L in the mother’s urinary fluoride was associated with a change of ?2.37 in IQ (95% CI, ?4.45 to ?0.29).

The association remained after the researchers adjusted for child-related factors (gestational age and weight at birth, sex, being the first child, and age at outcome measurement) and maternal factors (smoking history, marital status, age at delivery, IQ, education, and cohort). The adjustments changed the decrease per 0.5 mg/L of maternal urinary fluoride in GCI to ?3.15 (95% CI, ?5:42 to ?0:87) and changed the decrease in IQ to ?2.50 (95% CI, ?4.12 to ?0:59).