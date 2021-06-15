Atlantic City Water Utility Ran Out of Fluoride a Month Ago

That’s why I found this news from the ACMUA to be concerning.

The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority has just made it known that they stopped feeding the drinking water system with fluoride over a month ago when they ran out of their fluoride supply.

In legal notices published in the last two days, the ACMUA is advising customers that children under the age of 9 should use an alternative source of fluoride such as a mouthwash or a toothpaste.