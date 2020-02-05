Note from Fluoride Action Network,

We have added this article to our NewsTracker for historical purposes only. (EC)

Excerpts

WHAT’S that little pearly nub that’s brightening up your baby’s smile and causing you to see stars when she latches onto your breast? It’s her first tooth! You can finally see why baby’s gums have been swollen and irritated these last few days. So OK, first tooth. Now what?

… As soon as you start to see white peeking out however, you can start protecting your baby’s smile from bacteria and harmful acids.

“Choose a toothbrush with a small head, large handle and soft bristles,” she recommended. “You can try a fun brush with a favourite character and bright colour, and use a very small amount of fluoride toothpaste.”

Fluoride is essential in hardening the enamel on the new teeth and helping to prevent future tooth decay. It is safe to introduce small amounts of this mineral to your child’s diet from six months.

“But while a little fluoride is a good thing for your baby’s teeth, too much of it can lead to a condition called fluorosis, which causes white spots to show up on your child’s adult teeth,” the dental surgeon warned. Therefore, it’s important to use a small smear of fluoride toothpaste (about the size of a grain of rice), and allow the child to spit the toothpaste out once he/she knows how to.

Dr Robinson recommends that you brush baby’s teeth gently for about two minutes (depending on cooperation) in the morning and right before bedtime, and replace the toothbrush as soon as the bristles start to look worn or splayed…

*Read the full article at http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/baby-steps/baby-s-first-tooth_186298