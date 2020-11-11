Baron & Budd File 87 Additional Suits Against the Chemours Company and Dupont for Groundwater Contamination Near Fayetteville, NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The nationally recognized attorneys from Baron & Budd, P.C. alongside Seagle Law have filed lawsuits against the Chemours Company and Dupont on behalf of 87 individuals who own property near the Fayetteville Works plant. These lawsuits have been filed as part of a consolidated action where hundreds of similar lawsuits are currently being litigated. According to the lawsuit, Chemours and Dupont have contaminated the groundwater near the Fayetteville Works plant with toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), including GenX. Many private drinking water wells have been affected by this contamination.

PFASs are man-made chemicals that are used to create many nonstick, stain resistant, and waterproof products. The EPA forced DuPont to phase out use of certain PFASs in 2006, but the company created new perfluorinated chemicals – including GenX — as replacement products.

The carbon-fluorine bond in PFASs is one of the strongest bonds that occur in nature, which is a reason why these molecules are so persistent and frequently referred to as “forever chemicals.” PFASs are highly water soluble, which increases the rate at which they spread throughout the environment, contaminating soil, groundwater, and surface water.

PFASs are absorbed in animal and human tissues after oral exposure, inhalation, or dermal exposure and accumulate in the serum, kidney, and liver. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, studies have found that exposure to certain PFAS compounds — PFOA and PFOS — over certain levels may result in developmental effects to fetuses during pregnancy or to breastfed infants (e.g., low birth weight, accelerated puberty, skeletal variations), cancer (e.g., testicular, kidney), liver effects (e.g., tissue damage), immune effects (e.g., antibody production and immunity), thyroid effects and other effects (e.g., cholesterol changes).

GenX and the other PFASs detected around the Fayetteville Works plant may also have similar health effects. Unfortunately, these chemicals may have been released from the Fayetteville Works plant and are now present in the environment, including the groundwater, around the plant. As a result, residents living around the plant have lost access to clean water and have seen their property values drop.

Many residents are coming forward with concerns about their property and private well water. If you live in Cumberland County, Bladen County, or Robeson County and believe your private well water contains PFASs from the Fayetteville Works plant, please contact Baron & Budd to learn more about your legal options. If your well has been tested, we can help you decipher the results. If your well has not been tested, we can help you get it tested. Call the Environmental Litigation Group 866-209-9913 or fill out the online form.

