BEDFORD Co., Va. (WSET) — Bedford County will soon introduce fluoride back into their water systems.

While the project is still in its early stages, the country hopes residents will see the effects in one to three years.

Megan Aubrey of Bedford Water Authority says the fluoridation will restore consistency to the area.

“It is going to be across all of our water systems that we have, so in Smith Mountain Lake and Bedford we will have the same type of water just like we had previously done taking it out,” Said Aubrey “And also, we buy some water from the city of Lynchburg, so they fluoridate their water.”

Residents of Bedford County will not see an increase in water bills.

*Original article online at https://wset.com/news/local/bedford-county-will-reintroduce-fluoride-to-water-systems