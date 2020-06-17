The BRWA is adding fluoride at the Smith Mountain Lake plant for the first time to be consistent with its co-owners and operators, the Western Virginia Water Authority, which serves the Franklin County side of Smith Mountain Lake, Aubrey said. The Western Virginia Water Authority made plans to add fluoride to water in its service area at VDH’s recommendation, and because the organizations share the same water source, Aubrey said it made sense to fluoridate BRWA’s water as well.