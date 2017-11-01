Fluoride Action Network

Source: Bega District News | November 1st, 2017
Location: Australia

Bega Valley Shire councillors have voted to undertake a comprehensive shire-wide survey regarding the addition of fluoride to the Tantawanglo-Kiah and Brogo-Bermagui water supplies following “vigorous debate” and a number of deputations from community members.

Council also resolved to request that NSW Health fund the survey during its meeting on Wednesday, November 1.

Specific details regarding the survey and how community members can participate will be communicated once they are finalised.

