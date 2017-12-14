Bega Valley Shire Council has confirmed a NSW Health-funded survey gauging the community’s views on the addition of fluoride to drinking water has begun.

Respondents are being asked if they “agree with adding fluoride to the public drinking water supply to try to prevent tooth decay?”

The survey, sent to residents above 18 years old, asks for either a yes, no, don’t know and refused response to what Councillor Cathy Griff has called a “loaded question” lacking in “balance”.

After learning of the question being asked in the survey, fluoridation opponent Rob Slazenger of Bermagui said “it’s an outrage” and that anyone with an understanding of survey methodology could see an agenda in the phrasing.

Cr Griff, who raised the motion to hold the survey, said she felt the concern over fluoride safety and its presence in toothpaste should have been added to the survey question.

The survey is being conducted by the Australian National University’s Social Research Centre, and also asks for the respondent’s postcode.

The phone survey began on Tuesday and runs for one week.