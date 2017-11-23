The new chair of parliament’s health select committee is looking forward to making progress on some major pieces of legislation.

Louisa Wall says the committee tends to set aside party political interests as memberrs strive for a health system that works for all New Zealanders.

On the table is a government bill that will make district health boards rather than local government responsible for fluoridating water supplies.

It’s an issue that has become increasingly heated in recent years as anti-fluoridation groups target local councils.

“The intent of this piece of legislation is to take it out of the hands of a political process and allow DHBs to lead about whether or not we should have fluoride in our water, whose main purpose is to help prevent tooth decay,” Ms Wall says.

Also on the agenda is a private bill to ensure babies are assigned to a public health organisation with the responsibility of making sure they receive all their immunisations, and it’s also likely there will be bills on medical cannabis and assisted dying.

