The polluted water sources pose a serious issue concerning the various health hazards they bring along. Due to various uncontrolled anthropogenic and industrial activities, a great number of pollutants have gained entry into the water systems. Among all the emerging contaminants, anionic species such as fluoride cause a major role in polluting the water bodies because of its high reactivity with other elements. The need for water remediation has led the research community to come up with several physicochemical and electrochemical methods to remove fluoride contamination. Among the existing methods, biosorption using bio and modified biomaterials has been extensively studied for defluoridation, as they are cheap, easily available and effectively recyclable when compared to other methods for defluoridation. Adding on, these materials are non-toxic and are safe to use compared to many other synthetic materials that are toxic and require high-cost design requirements. This review focuses on the recent developments made in the defluoridation techniques by biosorption using bio and modified biomaterials and defines the current perspectives of fluoride removal specifically using biomaterials.