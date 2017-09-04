Nalgonda: BJP district president Nukala Narasimha Reddy has urged the government to stop political games and complete the Udayasamudram Lift Irrigation Project immediately for the welfare of farmers.

On Monday, on the occasion of 10 years of foundation stone laying to Pangal-Udayasamudram Lift Irrigation Project, the district leaders and cadre of BJP conducted a rally from Narketapally to the project site at Brahmana Vellemla, which is a native of MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Reddy informed that Udayasamudram project was designed to provide irrigation water to one lakh acres in three constituencies that generally face drought and are affected with fluoride issue.

The then Congress government laid foundation stone on September 4, 2007. However even after 10 years, the works of the project are yet to be completed, he said, adding that both Congress and TRS used the project for getting votes in 2009 and 2014 elections and once again trying to do the same in 2019 elections too.

He advised the ruling TRS government to complete the project on war footing and show the true affection towards farmers community.

*Original article online at http://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/Telangana/2017-09-04/BJP-seeks-completion-of-Udayasamudram-project/324118