The Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on April 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. … approved the following…

Council awarded the bid for chemicals for the Water Treatment Plant to all low bidders as follows: 1) Air Product-Carbon Dioxide-$.0375/lb; 2) Mississippi Lime-Quick Lime $.095/lb; 3) ACCO-Fluoride-$.30214/lb; 4) DPC-Fluoride-$.4335/lb; 5) UNIVAR-Aluminum Sulfate-$.455/lb; 6) Brenntag Great Lakes-Sodium Permanganate-$.845/lb.

