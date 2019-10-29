Note from Fluoride Action Network

We are adding this article for historical purposes only. (EC)



Adam’s Journal

I know most communities add fluoride to the water, as it’s supposed to prevent cavities. But does it really help? And does this additive come with potential downsides to our health?

Dr. Prescott Prescribes

The Centers for Disease Control has named water fluoridation one of the 20th century’s greatest health achievements. It’s proven effective in combating tooth decay, and studies have not identified any connection between fluoridation and health risks.