The impartiality of the Governor’s Comm. on Fluoridation has been “hopelessly compromised” by hiring a pro-fluoridation dentist as a consultant, charged Jack Graham, special counsel to Brainerd in its 20-year fight against forced fluoridation of city water.

* Original article, titled This Was Brainerd – Nov. 30, online at http://www.brainerddispatch.com/community/history/4535849-was-brainerd-nov-30