Rick North’s recent testimony before the Calgary City Council

where he tells the story of Dr. Hans Moolenburgh, MD, and how he led the fight that freed the Netherlands from fluoridation in the 1970’s after he discovered citizens were experiencing adverse reactions to the chemical in their drinking water. Rick North is a veteran organizer and the former Director of the Oregon division of the American Cancer Society.



If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Moolenburgh, an interview with him can be viewed here.

Yesterday, we raised $2,450 from 15 donors. Our grand total is now $68,049 from 533 donors.

