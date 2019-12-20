We have a new video today featuring
Rick North’s recent testimony before the Calgary City Council
where he tells the story of Dr. Hans Moolenburgh, MD, and how he led the fight that freed the Netherlands from fluoridation in the 1970’s after he discovered citizens were experiencing adverse reactions to the chemical in their drinking water. Rick North is a veteran organizer and the former Director of the Oregon division of the American Cancer Society.
If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Moolenburgh, an interview with him can be viewed here.
Fundraising Update
Yesterday, we raised $2,450 from 15 donors. Our grand total is now $68,049 from 533 donors. Thank you to all who have contributed to our annual budget for 2020. We rely on individual donors like yourselves to fund our work, and are grateful for your contributions to end fluoridation.
Thank you,
Stuart Cooper
Campaign Director
Fluoride Action Network