There’s money to be made in this “chemicals are toxic” caper. Natural beauty product manufacturer BWX went into a trading halt on Friday ahead of a $17 million capital raising to buy up Natural Life – a beauty product ecommerce site focussing on all things organic.

Nourished Life’s founder Irene Falcone, an ex-ad exec in the movie biz, is a big fan of paleo chef and anti-flouride campaigner Pete Evans and sugar-quitter Sarah Wilson, both who’ve applied a liberal splattering of media controversy to their profiles. Falcone, like Evans, is a proponent of filtering out the fluoride from your water – with filters you can buy from her website! Questioned about this by news.com.au this year, she said she said she’d never say for sure that fluoride was bad for you it’s just that there was “so much research on both sides”.

With someone like that generating headlines for them maybe BWX will be able to cut down on marketing …

*Original article online at http://www.afr.com/brand/rear-window/bwxs-new-antiflouride-business-20170908-gyde7x