Excerpts:

Mayoral Candidate: Brent Chisholm

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Chisholm – Against

Reference: Oct 3, Calgary Herald, Where mayoral candidate Brent Chisholm stands on the issues

Mayoral Candidate: Andre Chabot

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Chabot – Against

Reference: Oct 3, Calgary Herald, Where mayoral candidate Andre Chabot stands on the issues

Mayoral Candidate: Emile Gabriel

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Gabriel – Leaning towards ‘against’

Reference: Oct 3, Calgary Sun, http://www.calgarysun.com/2017/10/03/calgary-election-2017-where-mayoral-candidate-emile-gabriel-stands-on-the-issues

Mayoral Candidate: Naheed Nenshi (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Nenshi – For

Reference: Oct 3, Calgary Sun, Calgary Election 2017: Where mayoral candidate Naheed Nenshi stands on the issues

Mayoral Candidate: Curtis Olson

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Olson – For

Reference: Oct 3, Calgary Sun, http://www.calgarysun.com/2017/10/03/calgary-election-2017-where-mayoral-candidate-curtis-olson-stands-on-the-issues

Mayoral Candidate: Bill Smith

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Smith – Leaning towards ‘for’

Reference: Oct 3, Calgary Herald, Where mayoral candidate Bill Smith stands on the issues

Ward 1: Cole Christensen

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Christensen – 100 per cent for.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 5, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 1 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 1: Cam Khan

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Khan – Not really, it must be figured out through city wide plebiscite what (the) city’s majority of population wants.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 5, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 1 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 1: Ward Sutherland (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Sutherland – Calgarians are passionate but split on whether to fluoridate or not. I do not believe this is a yes or no answer. There are alternative solutions to address the individual wants of Calgarians as relates to their oral health.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 5, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 1 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 1: Bliss Taylor

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Bliss Taylor – With respect to fluoride, I’ve talked to many, and understand that water fluoride has been a concern. I’ve spoken with professionals in dentistry and public health and certainly they are clear that fluoride improves dental health. I know also that many are concerned about the ethics of delivering a drug via the public water system. Since I know this is a concern for some in the community, I am happy to look into it as councillor.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 5, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 1 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 1: Candidate who didn’t respond

Chris Blatch is also running for councillor in Ward 1, but did not respond to the questionnaire before the due date.

Ward 2: Joe Magliocca (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Magliocca – I have consulted many experts on this matter from universities and other areas of academia. There does not seem to be any academic consensus on this matter. I am, however, hesitant on spending millions of taxpayer dollars to reintroduce fluoride to Calgary’s water system.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 2 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 2: Christopher Maitland

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Maitland – I don’t see this as a city issue rather a provincial health concern, childhood dental health should be addressed through provincial means.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 2 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 2: Jennifer Wyness

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Wyness – Since 1957, Calgary has had six plebiscites on fluoride where Calgarians voted in favour of the addition. The most recent being 1999, two years later city council votes to remove the addition of fluoride. I think it is important to listen to Calgarians, especially when we have invested tax dollars into plebiscites. The benefits to dental health are why I support the fluoridation. Studies have shown communities that have stopped water fluoridation had an increase incidence of tooth decay. And with the Alberta Health Care providing very few benefits for dental procedure, I believe it is important to take preventative measures to ensure the health of Calgarians.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 2 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 3: Jyoti Gondek

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Gondek – I support the intent of providing access to dental health for all Calgarians. Before returning to water-based fluoridation, however, I would like to use the available Calgary data to see how thyroid disease is impacted by fluoridation. Unintended consequences of promoting dental health through water fluoridation need to be ruled out and we need to be clear on (the) appropriate levels.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 3 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 3: Connie Hamilton

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Against, we did this already.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 3 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 3: Jun Li

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

For

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 3 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 3: Ian McAnerin

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

A 2016 study showed that children in Calgary are far more likely to have cavities compared to Edmonton (which has fluoride) since we stopped in 2011. For.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 3, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 3 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 4: Blair Berdusco

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Berdusco – I am for restoring fluoride in our water system. I have lived outside of Canada and had dentists comment they could tell I grew up in a city which provided fluoride in our water system. I believe we can work with the province to cover the costs of reintroduction, as it is an overall health benefit.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 4, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 4 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 4: Sean Chu (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Chu – I am currently wading through the copious amount of research proposed by both sides of this matter. Unfortunately, at this moment in time, I do not have a clear stance. That does not mean I believe it to be an unimportant challenge facing the city and its citizens; just the opposite in fact. What it means is that I see this as a very important decision and can see validity on both sides of the argument. However, I can say that I am very happy to see that the level of research into the fluoridation decision is ramping up and I appreciate the time and effort people and groups are undertaking so that we as a council can make the best decision possible.

I believe this to be a timely matter and also believe that, as a council, we shall have enough information before us to make the best decision for Calgarians within the next couple of months. Until then I reserve my right to continue to weigh through the evidence brought forward.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 4, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 4 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 4: Srinivas Ganti

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Ganti – I am for inculcating the habit of flossing in kids.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 4, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 4 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 4: Greg Miller

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Miller – I’ll make a decision on fluoride based on science, not cost. There are two positions today: One says fluoride is a form of medication that doesn’t belong in the public water system. The other view is it’s a simple way to improve dental health. I want the most current evidence made available and public before we take any action or consider a change.

Reference: Calgary Herald, Oct 4, updated Oct 8. Article titled, We asked Ward 4 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 5: George Chahal

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Chahal – I am hoping to listen to both sides of the argument. I do not have a firm opinion at this time.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 5 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 5: Hirde Paul Jassal

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Jassal – In favour

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 5 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 5: Aryan Sadat

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Sadat – The citizens of Calgary voted in a referendum to add fluoride to our water – council then decided to overturn that decision. Fluoridated water is considered one of the top ten advances in public health in the last century according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Removing it from our water has disproportiona

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 5 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 5: Candidates who did not respond

Sarbdeep Baidwan, Tudor Dinca and Balraj (Raj) Nijjar are also running for councillor in Ward 5, but did not respond to the questionnaire before the due date.

Ward 6: Jeff Brownridge

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Brownridge – A recent study from the University of Toronto revealed that fetal neurodevelopment may be adversely affected by higher levels of fluoride exposure. I would not currently support restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system based on this study – leaving it to your individual choice if you wanted to add fluoride.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 6 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 6: Alex Columbos

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Columbos – It is clear the benefits of fluoride are extensive in fighting tooth decay and disease. We need to work with our medical and dental community to get this back into our water supply.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 6 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 6: Sanjeev Kad

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Kad – While I appreciate there are many benefits to adding fluoride to water, I believe this is a choice that is best left for individuals to make for themselves and their families.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 6 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 6: Esmahan Razavi

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Razavi – I’m for putting fluoride back in Calgary’s water. The Canadian Dental Association supports water fluoridation for the prevention of tooth decay. Most convincing for me, a recent study conducted on the dental health of children in Calgary and Edmonton (where fluoride is still added to that city’s water supply) showed a cause and effect relationship between the removal of fluoride and poor dental health in children. We need to bring back fluoride to protect the dental health of our most vulnerable, particularly in children.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 6 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 6: Steve Turner

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Turner – Toothpaste and tablets are other ways people can get fluoride by choice rather than having fluoride in Calgary’s water system. However, if the province would contribute to pay $5-10 million to upgrade fluoridation equipment I would be open to restoring fluoride.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 6 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 6: Sean Yost

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Yost – I believe Calgarians should have had a say in the elimination of fluoride from our water because it was brought in by referendum. While I am personally against re-introducing fluoride, I would consult with Ward 6 residents to express their opinions ahead of any vote.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 6 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 6: Candidates who didn’t respond

Jeff Davison and Grace Nelson are also running for councillor in Ward 6, but did not respond to the questionnaire before the due date.

Ward 7: Margot Aftergood

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Aftergood – I’m in favour evidence-based decision making, we need an independent fact-based assessment of this issue. Also I think there should be a plebiscite, it was removed without one and that was wrong!

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, We asked Ward 7 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 7: Brent Alexander

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Alexander – For – full review of all evidence for and against fluoride as an additive to drinking water with a fully informed decision to follow.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, We asked Ward 7 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Alexander also criticized incumbent Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell on her anti-fluoride stance.

Reference: Oct 5, Gauntlet, Meet the mayoral and Ward 7 candidates in the 2017 municipal election, by Jason Herring and Tina Shayga

Ward 7: Dean Braun

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Brawn – Unlike the incumbent, based on the science I’ve seen and is available today, I would recommend putting fluoride back into our water. Due to the polarizing nature of this, I will recommend a final decision should be made by the citizens through a binding plebiscite.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 7 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 7: Druh Farrell (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Farrell – I support the topical application of fluoride as part of a comprehensive dental health program for children. I would advocate for programs like Scotland’s extremely successful Childsmile that includes fluoride rinses, supervised brushing, healthy diet, and access to affordable dental care.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 7 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 7: M arek Hejduk

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Hejduk – Pro fluoride.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 7 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Fluoride is a major issue for Hejduk, who said he has spoken to many parents who voiced their concerns about children’s dental health. He cited research by the Cumming School of Medicine as evidence for his position on fluoride.

“[Not having fluoride in our water] made our children, our seniors and new Canadians a lot sicker,” he added.

Reference: Oct 5, Gauntlet, Meet the mayoral and Ward 7 candidates in the 2017 municipal election, by Jason Herring and Tina Shayga

Ward 8: Karla Charest

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Charest – Fluoride was decided on by a plebiscite in a vote that was put to the people. City council advised the city to discontinue fluoride on May 19, 2011. Fluoride in Calgary was discontinued by individuals who did not have the expertise or independent third-party analysis and advice to take away the decision that had been made by the people. It is not up to me, it is up to the people of this city. I would reopen the discussion with data driven and fact-based analysis.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 8 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 8: Chris Davis

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Davis – In my mind, the science is clear. Fluoride can be a valuable dental health aid. That being said, Calgarians have rejected it in the past.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 8 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 8: Carter Thomson

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Thomson – I am against this idea. I don’t want to dump toxic materials into the best water in the world.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 8 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 8: Evan Woolley (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Woolley – Should this issue be brought back to city council, I would be for.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 8 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Trevor Buckler

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Buckler – Against. There is fluoride in toothpaste or drops. 99 per cent of our water goes down the drain.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Gian-Carlo Carra (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Carra – The direct topical application of fluoride to teeth is effective in preventing dental cavities. The haphazard washing of teeth with fluoridated water may help prevent dental cavities and might not cause harm in other ways. I do not support municipal government spending municipal tax dollars on an issue that our provincial public health agency is mandated to address.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Cheryl Link

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Link – Not sure.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Boss Madimba

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Madimba – I’m for restoring the fluoride to Calgary’s water.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Brian Metcalfe

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Metcalfe – I thought the overall benefits of fluoride outweighed the disadvantages and I was surprised when council voted to get rid of it. I understand that the fluoridation equipment was removed and it would cost a lot of money to buy and put in new equipment, so for the time being it’s not feasible.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Omar M’keyo

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

M’keyo – I’m leaning toward restoring fluoride to the city water system.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 9: Cesar Saavedra

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Saavedra – I believe the health recommendations are in place and the benefits are substantial. We should be able to reinstate it. I’ve yet to hear a concise reason why we should not have it. Council should look after Calgarians and not work to their detriment.

Reference: Oct 4, updated Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 9 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Najeeb Butt

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Butt – I am against adding fluoride to the water system because it can become harmful to our bones and joints over time. If fluoride is needed for teeth there are alternative toothpastes available in the market that will aid.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Gar Gar

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Gar – While it is great as it ensures equitable benefit to all of children regardless of income status, it comes with some risks. I would love to examine why it was taken off our water. In addition, it is not my voice, it is Calgarians’ voices and we must give Calgarians a choice. We must ask the people what is best for them. One thing to keep in mind is the safety overall.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Ray Jones (incumbent)

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Jones – Against, as not everyone can drink fluoridated water, some people have health reasons for not drinking it.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Salimah Kassam

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Kassam – The decades-long debate around fluoridation in our water has been expensive and polarizing. Calgarians have been participants in a real-time study. Both anecdotal reports from dentists, as well as the scientific evidence are quite clear about its benefits for improved dental health – especially for children in low-income households, and specifically in the absence of the inclusion of dental health care treatment as part of our overall provincial health care system.

Given that this is an issue of health, which falls under provincial jurisdiction, I would seek to bring the provincial government to the table to be part of any conversations going forward around sharing the cost burden to re-introduce fluoride into our drinking water.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Issa Mosa

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Mosa – For

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Hermann Muller

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Muller – Against.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: Michelle Robinson

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Robinson – I hear the concerns of the parents and health officials that feel all people should have 0.7 milligram/litre of fluoride in our water as they feel the fluoride naturally occurring in the Bow and Elbow Rivers between 0.1 to 0.4 mg/L are not enough.

I also hear the concerns of people who do not want to have more fluoride in the water. I’m a believer in that choice. So if elected as a city official, I would be happy to invest the savings of the infrastructure costs needed in the water facilities into the promotion of the existing free services provided by Alberta Health Services and healthy choices overall.

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10: David Winkler

Are you for or against restoring fluoride to Calgary’s water system?

Winkler – Against

Reference: Oct 9, Calgary Herald, We asked Ward 10 candidates to take a stand on the issues. Here is what they had to say

Ward 10 Candidates who didn’t respond

Numan Elhussein, Faith Greaves and Kamilla Prasad are also running for councillor in Ward 10, but did not respond to the questionnaire before the due date.

Note: Other comments by the candidates will be added as they are published.