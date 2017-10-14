Re: “The science is not settled on water fluoridation,” Licia Corbella, Opinion, Oct. 12.



As a medical doctor who has spent much of the past two decades studying all sides of the water fluoridation issue, I am elated to see someone in the media tackle this contentious issue so boldly and directly.

Licia Corbella succinctly points out how the media and medical/dental establishment have been misled and misrepresent the infamous U of C study.

The sad reality is that dental caries are increasing in Calgary and Edmonton, and that it has nothing to do with fluoridation.

There are well over 1,000 studies revealing potential harms from fluoridation. Over 4,000 professionals worldwide have had the courage to sign an open letter against fluoridation.

The dental health in 98 per cent unfluoridated Europe, Quebec and B.C. is as good or better than in 75 per cent fluoridated U.S.A. and Ontario.

Harms from fluoridation include, but are not limited to, the neurological system, thyroid, kidney and bone.

I cannot imagine an informed parent risking the mental wellbeing of their child to perhaps prevent one cavity over their lifetime.

Robert C. Dickson, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary

*Original letter online at http://calgaryherald.com/opinion/letters/your-letters-for-saturday-oct-14