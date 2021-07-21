Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Calgary: Outgoing Coun. Keating part of PAC that will endorse councillor candidates before election //

Calgary: Outgoing Coun. Keating part of PAC that will endorse councillor candidates before election

Source: Calgary Herald | July 21st, 2021 | By Madeline Smith
Location: Canada, Alberta

Excerpt

Any third-party advertisers  [political action committees (PACs)] that plan to accept more than $1,000 for election advertising are required to register with Elections Calgary and, as of Wednesday, there are five third-party advertisers that have done so. The group Keating is involved with plans to register, but hasn’t yet.

The others are Calgarians for a Progressive Future, Prosper Calgary Initiative, Look Forward Calgary, and Lead Calgary.

A group advocating to return fluoridation to Calgary’s water supply — an issue that will be on the ballot as a plebiscite — is also registered as “Fluoride Yes!”

*Read the full article online at https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/outgoing-coun-keating-part-of-pac-that-will-endorse-councillor-candidates-before-election

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF