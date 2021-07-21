Calgary: Outgoing Coun. Keating part of PAC that will endorse councillor candidates before election

Excerpt

Any third-party advertisers [political action committees (PACs)] that plan to accept more than $1,000 for election advertising are required to register with Elections Calgary and, as of Wednesday, there are five third-party advertisers that have done so. The group Keating is involved with plans to register, but hasn’t yet.

The others are Calgarians for a Progressive Future, Prosper Calgary Initiative, Look Forward Calgary, and Lead Calgary.

A group advocating to return fluoridation to Calgary’s water supply — an issue that will be on the ballot as a plebiscite — is also registered as “Fluoride Yes!”