Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Canadian Mother-Offspring IQ Study: JAMA Altmetrics. //

Canadian Mother-Offspring IQ Study: JAMA Altmetrics.

Source: JAMA | August 26th, 2019
Location: United States, National USA

Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada

Overview of attention for article published in JAMA Pediatrics, As of August 26, 2019 

Title
Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada
Published in
JAMA Pediatrics, August 2019
DOI 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1729
Pubmed ID
31424532
Authors

Rivka Green, Bruce Lanphear, Richard Hornung, David Flora, E. Angeles Martinez-Mier, Raichel[show]
View on publisher site

Mentioned by

News 142 news outlets
Blogs 6 blogs
Twitter 912 tweeters
Facebook 29 Facebook pages
Reddit 5 Redditors
Video 2 video uploaders

The data shown below were collected from the profiles of 912 tweeters who shared this research output. Click here to find out more about how the information was compiled.

Demographic breakdown

Type Count As %
Members of the public 794 87%
Scientists 55 6%
Practitioners (doctors, other healthcare professionals) 51 6%
Science communicators (journalists, bloggers, editors) 12 1%

Geographical breakdown

Country Count As %
United States 207 23%
Canada 42 5%
Russia 26 3%
Spain 20 2%
Australia 18 2%
United Kingdom 16 2%
Ukraine 14 2%
Chile 11 1%
Ireland 9 <1%
Other 66 7%
Unknown 483 53%

About this Attention Score

  • In the top 5% of all research outputs scored by Altmetric

More…

Citations

Summary News Blogs Twitter Facebook Reddit Video Dimensions citations

View on publisher site Alert me about new mentions

The data shown below were collected from the profiles of 912 tweeters who shared this research output. Click here to find out more about how the information was compiled.

*See Map and more at https://jamanetwork.altmetric.com/details/65165424

Note from FAN: According to Wikipedia, “In scholarly and scientific publishing, altmetrics are non-traditional bibliometrics proposed as an alternative or complement to more traditional citation impact metrics, such as impact factor and h-index.”

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF