Fluoride Action Network

home // News // CCD – Infant Formula //

CCD – Infant Formula

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Pollution | December 4th, 2019 | Division of Oral Health
Location: United States, National USA

Because most infant formulas contain low levels of fluoride, regularly mixing powdered or liquid infant formula concentrate with fluoridated water may increase the chance of a child developing the faint white markings of mild fluorosis.

Page last reviewed: November 3, 2015

Content source: Division of Oral Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF