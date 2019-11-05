Fluoride Action Network

CCD – Water Fluoridation Promotional Resources

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Pollution | December 4th, 2019 | Division of Oral Health
Note from the Fluoride Action Network,
The following information was “last reviewed: November 5, 2019″ by the CDC. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor is there any mention of the 63 IQ studies or the Mother-Offspring studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)

Posters, Infocards and Buttons

Meet John & Joe (Two Versions)

Meet John & Joe cover

Meet John & Joe recognizes how communities benefit from water fluoridation.
Poster pdf icon[PDF–3M]

Letter pdf icon[PDF-235K]

Tabloid pdf icon[PDF-302K]

 

 

Meet John and Joe, second option

Poster pdf icon[PDF–3M]

Letter pdf icon[PDF-179K]

Tabloid pdf icon[PDF-190K]

How Fluoride Works

How Fluoride Works

How Fluoride Works shows how fluoride protects the teeth and mouth.
Poster pdf icon[PDF–1M]

Smile, Because You Can

Smile, Because You Can

Smile, Because You Can highlights the history of water fluoridation to improve oral health.
Poster pdf icon[PDF–1M]
Infocardimage icon

Letter pdf icon[PDF-1M]

Tabloid pdf icon[PDF-1M]

Fact Sheet

Community Water Fluoridation Fact Sheet

Community Water Fluoridation [PDF – 388KB]

Infographics

Thumbnail image for Communities Benefit from Water Fluoridation

Communities Benefit from Water Fluoridation

We Support 70+ Years – Community Water Fluoridation (Two versions)

We Support 70+ Years - Community Water Fluoridation
We Support 70+ Years - Community Water Fluoridation


