Note from the Fluoride Action Network,
The following information was “last reviewed: November 5, 2019″ by the CDC. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor is there any mention of the 63 IQ studies or the Mother-Offspring studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)
The following information was “last reviewed: November 5, 2019″ by the CDC. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor is there any mention of the 63 IQ studies or the Mother-Offspring studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)
Posters, Infocards and Buttons
Meet John & Joe (Two Versions)
Meet John & Joe recognizes how communities benefit from water fluoridation.
Poster pdf icon[PDF–3M]
How Fluoride Works
How Fluoride Works shows how fluoride protects the teeth and mouth.
Poster pdf icon[PDF–1M]
Smile, Because You Can
Smile, Because You Can highlights the history of water fluoridation to improve oral health.
Poster pdf icon[PDF–1M]
Infocardimage icon
Infographics
We Support 70+ Years – Community Water Fluoridation (Two versions)
Page last reviewed: November 5, 2019
*Article online at https://www.cdc.gov/fluoridation/resources/index.html