The following information was “last reviewed: October 23, 2019” by the CDC. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicty. Nor is there any mention of the 63 IQ fluoride studies or the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)
Community Water Fluoridation
Many research studies have proven the safety and benefits of fluoridated water. For more than 70 years, people in the United States have been drinking water with added fluoride and enjoying the benefits of better dental health.
Drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities (also called tooth decay) by about 25% in children and adults. By preventing cavities, community water fluoridation has been shown to save money both for families and for the US health care system.
Oral health in the United States is much better today than it was many years ago; however, cavities are still one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood. Community water fluoridation is the most efficient and cost-effective way to deliver fluoride to everyone in a community, regardless of their age, income, or education.
Most water contains some fluoride but usually not enough to prevent cavities. Community water systems can add just the right amount of fluoride to local drinking water to prevent cavities.
Community water fluoridation is recommended by nearly all public health, medical, and dental organizations. It is recommended by the American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, US Public Health Service, and World Health Organization.
Because of its contribution to the large decline in cavities in the United States since the 1960s, CDC named community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. For more information, see the October 1999 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Achievements in Public Health, 1900-1999: Fluoridation of Drinking Water to Prevent Dental Caries.
Water Fluoridation Basics
Information on the safety, effectiveness, and cost benefit of water fluoridation.
Water Fluoridation Guidelines & Recommendations
US Surgeons General statements, published guidelines, scientific reviews, and reports.
Water Fluoridation Data & Statistics
Water fluoridation data and methods for calculating fluoridation statistics.
Water Fluoridation Promotional Resources
Posters and buttons supporting water fluoridation.
Water Fluoridation FAQs
Frequently asked questions about community water fluoridation.
Water Operators & Engineers
For Water Operators and Engineers
Links to Other Organizations
Materials and statements from organizations that support water fluoridation.
Page last reviewed: October 23, 2019
Content source: Division of Oral Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
*Online at https://www.cdc.gov/fluoridation/index.html