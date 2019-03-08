Fluoride Action Network

CDC – Fluorosis

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Pollution | December 4th, 2019 | Division of Oral Health
Note from the Fluoride Action Network,
The following information, online on CDC’s website as of December 3, 2019, was “last reviewed: March 8, 2019”. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others regarding fluroide’s neurotoxicity. Nor is there any mention of the 63 IQ studies or the Mother-Offspring studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)

Fluorosis

Overview

The proper amount of fluoride helps prevent and control tooth decay in children and adults. Fluoride works both while the teeth are developing

and every day after the teeth have emerged through the gums. Fluoride consumed during tooth development can also result in a range of visible changes to the enamel surface of the tooth. These changes have been broadly termed dental fluorosis.

What is dental fluorosis?

Dental fluorosis is a condition that causes changes in the appearance of tooth enamel. It may result when children regularly consume fluoride during the teeth-forming years, age 8 and younger. Most dental fluorosis in the U.S. is very mild to mild, appearing as white spots on the tooth surface that may be barely noticeable and do not affect dental function. Moderate and severe forms of dental fluorosis, which are far less common, cause more extensive enamel changes. In the rare, severe form, pits may form in the teeth. The severe form hardly ever occurs in communities where the level of fluoride in water is less than 2 milligrams per liter.

What does dental fluorosis look like?

  • Very mild and mild forms of dental fluorosis—teeth have scattered white flecks, occasional white spots, frosty edges, or fine, lacy chalk-like lines. These changes are barely noticeable and difficult to see except by a dental health care professional.
  •  Moderate and severe forms of dental fluorosis—teeth have larger white spots and, in the rare, severe form, rough, pitted surfaces.
Page last reviewed: March 8, 2019

Content source: Division of Oral Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
