Counsel parents and caregivers regarding use of fluoride toothpaste by young children

Parents or caregivers should be counseled on the use of fluoride toothpaste by young children, especially those younger than 2 years. There is an increased chance for dental fluorosis for children younger than 6 years, and especially for those younger than 2 years, because they are more likely to swallow the toothpaste than older children.

For children younger than 2 years, you should consider the fluoride level in the community drinking water, other sources of fluoride, and factors likely to affect susceptibility to tooth decay when weighing the risk and benefits of using fluoride toothpaste. When assessing the risks and benefits, determine if the child may be at high risk for tooth decay because of factors such as poor hygiene, poor diet, or history of decay in the child, and in their siblings or parents.

Target mouth rinses to children at high risk for developing tooth decay

Because fluoride mouth rinses have resulted in only limited reductions in tooth decay among children, especially as their exposure to other sources of fluoride has increased, their use should be targeted to individuals and groups at high risk for decay.

Children younger than 6 years should not use a fluoride mouth rinse without parents first consulting a dentist or physician because there is a possibility for dental fluorosis if these rinses are repeatedly swallowed.

Prescribe fluoride supplements judiciously

Fluoride supplements can be prescribed for children at high risk for tooth decay and whose primary source of drinking water has a low fluoride level. If the children are younger than 6 years, however, then the dentist or physician should weigh the risks for developing decay without supplements with the possibility of developing dental fluorosis. Access to other sources of fluoride, especially drinking water, should be considered when determining this balance. Parents and caregivers should be informed of both the benefits and risks of fluoride supplements.

Fluoride supplements can be prescribed for persons as appropriate or used in school-based programs. When practical, supplements should be prescribed as chewable tablets or lozenges to maximize the topical effects of fluoride.

The prescription dosage of fluoride supplements should be consistent with the scheduleExternal established by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs.

Is my child at increased risk of fluorosis if they are being fed infant formula?

Three types of infant formula are available in the United States: powdered formula, which comes in bulk or single-serve packets, concentrated liquid, and ready-to-feed formula. Ready-to-feed formula contains little fluoride and does not cause dental fluorosis. The kinds of formula that must be mixed with water—powdered or liquid concentrates—may increase the chance of dental fluorosis if they are the child’s main source food and if the water is fluoridated. More information is available at Infant Formula.