Note from the Fluoride Action Network,

The following information was “last reviewed: ” by the CDC. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor is there any mention of the The following information was “last reviewed: ” by the CDC. As one can read, there are no warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor is there any mention of the 63 IQ studies or the Mother-Offspring studies . We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)

Protecting Your Child’s Teeth

Even though tooth decay—or cavities—has been on the decline for the past 30 years, it is still one of the most common chronic diseases for kids from age 6 to 19.

Protect your child’s teeth by following the tips below: