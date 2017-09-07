Fluoride Action Network

Centre dithers on justice to Telangana State

Centre dithers on justice to Telangana State

Source: The HANS India | September 7th, 2017 | By Salla Vijaya Kumar
Location: India

Excerpt from a long article:

In the month of August, the request of Telangana State government to release water to meet its drinking water requirements, especially, in Hyderabad city and fluoride-affected areas of Nalgonda district, was turned down by the Karnataka State. Certainly, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the upper riparian states in Krishna Basin, are not bound to release waters downstream as Scheme-A is in operation as per Bachawat Tribunal Award.

*Original article online at http://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/News-Analysis/2017-09-07/Centre-dithers-on-justice-to-Telangana-State/324677

