Excerpt from a long article:

In the month of August, the request of Telangana State government to release water to meet its drinking water requirements, especially, in Hyderabad city and fluoride-affected areas of Nalgonda district, was turned down by the Karnataka State. Certainly, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the upper riparian states in Krishna Basin, are not bound to release waters downstream as Scheme-A is in operation as per Bachawat Tribunal Award.

*Original article online at http://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/News-Analysis/2017-09-07/Centre-dithers-on-justice-to-Telangana-State/324677