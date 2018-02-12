Excerpts:

Cerecor, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Avadel U.S. Holdings, Inc., and certain of its subsidiaries, to purchase and acquire all rights to Avadel’s marketed pediatric products. The acquired products consist of Karbinal™ ER, AcipHex® Sprinkle™, Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, and Flexichamber™. Additionally, Avadel Ireland will develop and provide Cerecor with four stable product formulations of Cerecor’s choosing utilizing its proprietary LiquiTime™ and Micropump® technology. Three of these development projects are already underway. The acquisition of these assets aligns with Cerecor’s strategy to become a leading U.S. pediatric pharmaceutical company…

About Cerecor

Cerecor is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients. The Company’s pipeline is led by CERC-301, which Cerecor currently intends to explore as a novel treatment for orphan neurological indications. Cerecor is also developing two pre-clinical stage compounds, CERC-611 and CERC-406. The Company’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from its franchise of commercial medications led by Poly-Vi-Flor® (multivitamin and fluoride supplement tablet, chewable) and Tri-Vi-Flor® (multivitamin and fluoride supplement suspension/drops).

