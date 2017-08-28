Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Chapel Hill. Letter: Be wary of OWASA’s cancelled meetings //

Chapel Hill. Letter: Be wary of OWASA’s cancelled meetings

Source: DailyTarheel.com | August 28th, 2017 | By Gabriel Pelli
Location: United States, North Carolina

TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing to urge you to cover the ongoing controversy about water fluoridation in Chapel HiIl via OWASA.

Why haven’t they had a public meeting allowing comments since May 25?!? They’ve cancelled the June, July and now August meetings, and the next public meeting isn’t scheduled until Sept. 28. This is after the date that they said they would turn the fluoridation back on. Here’s a short video made by concerned citizens.

Gabriel Pelli
Chapel Hill

*Original article online at http://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2017/08/be-wary-of-owasas-cancelled-meetings

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF