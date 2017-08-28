TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing to urge you to cover the ongoing controversy about water fluoridation in Chapel HiIl via OWASA.

Why haven’t they had a public meeting allowing comments since May 25?!? They’ve cancelled the June, July and now August meetings, and the next public meeting isn’t scheduled until Sept. 28. This is after the date that they said they would turn the fluoridation back on. Here’s a short video made by concerned citizens.

Gabriel Pelli

Chapel Hill

*Original article online at http://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2017/08/be-wary-of-owasas-cancelled-meetings