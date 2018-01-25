Excerpt:

Chemours Co. has been asked by federal regulators to test public and private drinking water supplies in West Virginia and Ohio for a chemical it uses to make products including Teflon.

…the agency is “concerned” that water sources may be contaminated with a chemical known as GenX…

