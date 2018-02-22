RAIPUR: Raising concerns over the rising number of kidney ailments and the 54 deaths between 2009 and 2017 in Supebeda village of Gariyaband, Chhattisgarh Congress on Wednesday attacked the state government over its promises of providing battery-operated dialysis portable jackets at the BR Ambedkar hospital.

Recently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notices to the state government and secretary calling for the detailed reports over the increasing number of patients due to high levels of fluoride and arsenic in drinking water. A government survey had confirmed that around 200 people in Supebeda were suffering from kidney problems because of presence of heavy metal and fluoride in water.

State Congress spokesperson Vikas Tiwari alleged that the state government in 2015 had promised to facilitate dialysis within two years’ time; but the nephrology department had spent several crores to manufacture dialysis jacket but brought no results.

Congress said that while providing dialysis jackets to people in affected regions would be a boon for them, in reality people continue to suffer.

Congress alleged that since the announcement of dialysis jacket was made, the nephrology department of government has never shown even a sample of jacket nor any experiment was reported.

Congress demands thorough investigation in the case and demands for immediate relief for kidney patients, Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the government has closed down several borewells with high metal content in affected areas and is also planning to introduce RO system in villages.

*Original article online at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/raipur/chhattisgarh-cong-takes-on-govt-over-kidney-treatment/articleshow/63022569.cms