Nakamoto and Rawls, from the Health Sciences Centers of Louisiana State University and the University of Texas, respectively, write, “When fluoride was discovered to prevent dental caries, it was hailed as one of the greatest discoveries of the 20th century. Since then, there have been numerous reports that fluoride may possibly be associated with health-related problems,” such as Autism, lowering IQ, bone diseases, thyroid, and sleep disorders, they explain.

“The greatest fluoride accumulation occurs in the hippocampus portion of the brain,” they write.

“For children and young adults, early-life exposure to fluoride could become the root of the development of neurodegenerative disease [e.g. autism] in later life,” they write.

Fluoride is a developmental neurotoxicant linked to lower IQ, they explain.

Attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President says, “As a precaution, it’s important for pregnant women to be told they should limit their fluoride intake.”

Besides water fluoridation, fluoride is in a variety of foods and dental products, in varying and mostly unknown quantities, which has created a new problem – dental fluorosis – white-spotted, yellow, brown and/or pitted teeth afflicting 57% of 6-19-year-olds.

The researchers suggest children with fluorosis be checked for thyroid disorders.

They explain that excessive fluoride intake by the young could result in nutritional stresses during critical growth period. “Some of the body’s ‘memories’ of early fluoride exposure may become translated into pathology and thereby determine disease in later life,” they write.

They lament that it’s unfortunate fluorosis is treated as a cosmetic effect and that there isn’t more concern about the consequences of fluoride exposures to the children’s general health.

“If the root of adult disease is already seeded by the exposures of fluoride during this period, one can even argue that fetal, newborn and childhood nutritional environment is as important as adult dietary habit and lifestyle,” they write.

Beeber says, “Most fluoride research and promotion is based on dental effects. Governments must stop ignoring the science showing fluoride’s adverse health effects to other body systems and organs and stop fluoridation.”

*Original article online https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-fluoride-exposures-linked-to-later-life-disease-300653700.html