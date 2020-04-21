President’s Emerging Research Leadership (PERLA) Award 2019

Christine Till, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Health, was selected for this award as a reflection of her original research program that studies the neurotoxicity of fluoride exposure. Due to the public health and public policy implications associated with this research, it has received much international, national and local attention. Following a discovery Till made with a graduate student, which found an association between Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and public water fluoridation, she is spearheading a major initiative to examine how early life exposure to fluoride contributes to child health outcomes. In this project, Till is conducting fluoride analysis from urine samples that were collected from almost 2,000 pregnant women across Canada. Till is also participating in a study on fluoride exposure, in Mexico City, led by researchers at the University of Toronto. In addition, she serves as the lead research psychologist for a national project based at Toronto’s SickKids Hospital to determine the metrics of long-term prognoses of patients with pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis. Till’s deep commitment to mentoring students is exemplified by her leadership of a large research team, supervision of clinical psychology students in the York University Psychology Clinic, and supervision and mentoring of numerous post-doctoral fellows, graduate and undergraduate students, and research assistants.

