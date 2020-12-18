City of Swift Current Secures Cheaper Chemical Tender

The largest chemical purchase for the city in 2021 is expected to be liquid alum at just under $330,000 (file photo)

The city of Swift Current will be able to keep a bit of extra money in their piggybank next year after finalizing their water treatment chemical tender earlier this week.

Swift Current city council voted unanimously to accept the lowest bids on five of six chemicals for the water treatment plant next year and it will save them just over $2,300 when compared to this year.

“Chemical prices are reflective of the market at the time of tender and are subject to fluctuation from year to year,” Swift Current’s General Manager of Corporate Services Kari Cobler told city council.

The city is expecting to spend just over $582,000 this year on chemicals for portable water, while next year it’s expected they’ll spend just under $580,000.

“It’s nice to see the amount going down even if it’s a little bit,” Swift Current city councillor Pat Friesen said.

The lone chemical the city chose not to buy at the lowest rate was liquid fluoride because the supplier that made the offer couldn’t guarantee timely delivery of it.

“As a result, the supplier with the second-lowest quoted unit price will be recommended,” Cobler said. “The financial impact of this decision is minimal since the unit price difference between the two suppliers is $0.02 per kilogram.”

City councillor Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe wondered how much fluoride was being added to Swift Current’s drinking water.

“As far as I’m away all of the city’s in Saskatchewan are adding fluoride to the water,” Swift Current’s General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken said. “The limit that you speak of is set by the Water Security Agency for those people that do add fluoride to their water. And we add just to the minimum amount.”

Below is the pricing chart the city has secured for next year’s chemicals.

