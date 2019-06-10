CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is set to begin adding fluoride to its drinking water on Monday.

The Clearwater City Council gave final approval for the addition of fluoride to the water system in April 2018.

The city is adding fluoride to prevent tooth decay. Public utilities will adjust the level to 0.7 milligrams of fluoride per liter of drinking water.

