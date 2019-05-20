The city of Clearwater will begin adding fluoride to its drinking water supply on June 10. The City Council approved the addition of fluoride to the water system in 2016 and 2018. Clearwater Public Utilities will be fluoridating its drinking water to the recommended level of 0.7 milligrams of fluoride per liter of water. For information, call Clearwater Public Utilities at (727) 562-4960.
*Original article, titled Pinellas news briefs, online at https://www.tampabay.com/pinellas/pinellas-news-briefs-20190520/