As any MP will tell you, you only have to say one word on, say, 1080 or water fluoridation and your email inbox will clog up within minutes.

Climate change is another one of those push-button issues where vested interests are ready and waiting to litigate the point.

Two local MPs know this better than most at the moment.

Both Invercargill Labour list MP Liz Craig and Clutha Southland NZ First list MP Mark Patterson have been traipsing around the South as the environment select committee holds meetings on the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill.

Even the first step in understanding this Bill underlines its inherent controversy: its 14 proposed clauses come with a 4700 word-long explanatory statement…

