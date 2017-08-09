Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Cold Lake: Resident warns council about dangers of water fluoridation //

Cold Lake: Resident warns council about dangers of water fluoridation

Source: Bonnyville Nouvelle | August 9th, 2017 | By Meagan Pecjak
Location: Canada, Alberta

The City of Cold Lake has a lot to consider after a presentation made by a concerned resident on water fluoridation.

Melissa Williams explained to council during their regular meeting on Aug. 8, how her research has led to what she believes is a better understanding of the impacts of fluoride in municipal water.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF