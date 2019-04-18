Students at College Street Elementary School last week received free no drill cavity treatments through a state Department of Health’s pilot program involving a silver diamine fluoride sealant to affected teeth.

The program involves a relatively new to the US treatment that has been used for decades worldwide. The MCS Family Resource Center and Coordinated School Health worked with state officials on the project.

“(Thursday) was the first application of the SDF for students that qualified,” said Leslie Brasfield, Coordinated School Health. “We had a total of five students. The second application for these students will be May 14 at College Street.”

The process uses a special fluoride coating that stabilizes decay and leaves healthy enamel unaffected.

*Original article online at https://www.manchestertimes.com/living/education/college-street-students-treated-with-no-fill-cavity-treatment/article_06936ae4-6067-11e9-89cf-8756cc29f973.html