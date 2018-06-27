Molecular formula for Fipronil:



Agro Remijsen, the company belonging to businessman Patrick Remijsen, owner of Poultry-Vision, has gone bankrupt, the Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Nieuwsblad reported on Wednesday.

This is a direct consequence of the Fipronil crisis, in which eggs destined for human consumption were contaminated by a disinfectant.

Remijsen reportedly delivered the disinfectant, Fipronil, to two Dutch concerns, which illegally used it rid battery hens of mites. This sparked a health scandal that rocked the whole of Europe. A judicial investigation is still being carried out on the company, which has been sued for damages totaling millions of euros.

*Original article online at http://www.brusselstimes.com/belgium/health/11750/company-behind-fipronil-eggs-crisis-goes-bankrupt