Concord NC: September 19 meeting on fluoridation propaganda for waterwork operators

Source: North Carolina's Waterworks Operators Association | August 31st, 2018
Location: United States, North Carolina

FLUORIDATION & PUBLIC HEALTH

Kip Duchon, P.E., National Fluoridation Engineer – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention September 19, 2018 in Concord — 8am – 4pm
Cost: $40 for members and $90 for non-members

Agenda

8:00 – 8:30 Registration & Welcome
8:30 – 9:45 Fluoride History in NC
TBD
9:45 – 10:00 Break
10:00 – 12:00

Fluoridation & Public Health – Regulatory Perspective  

Kip Duchon, P.E. – National Fluoridation Engineer – CDC

 
12:00 – 12:45 Lunch provided on-site
12:45 – 2:45

Health Effects/Risk Communication/Fluoridation Costs & Benefits

Kip Duchon, P.E. – National Fluoridation Engineer – CDC
2:45 – 3:00 Break
3:00 – 3:45

Communication Fluoridation for NC Utilities  

Mike McGill, WaterPIO 
3:45 Certificates for 6 Contact hours for all DRINKING WATER certifications

6 hours for water
9/19/18 in Concord, NC

The morning session will consist of:
Fluoridation and Public Health
• History of fluoridation and the problem of tooth decay
• Fluoride’s mechanism of action and benefits
• Enamel fluorosis
• Public health issues related to fluoride

Regulatory Perspective
• EPA and Water Fluoridation
• MCL and SMCL
• Monitoring Requirements
• Public Notification

The afternoon session will consist of:
Health Effects and Current Issues
• Epidemiology of Peer Reviewed Studies
• Systematic scientific reviews and how they consider fluoridation
• Scientific review of common claims on fluoridation

Risk Communication
• Communication with the public on complex issues
• Strategies of communicating Risk

Fluoridation Costs and Benefits
• Equipment Costs
• Additive Costs
• Installation Costs
• Community Benefits and Savings

*See Agenda online at http://ncwoa.com/event/fluoridation-public-health/

