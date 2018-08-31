FLUORIDATION & PUBLIC HEALTH
Kip Duchon, P.E., National Fluoridation Engineer – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention September 19, 2018 in Concord — 8am – 4pm
Cost: $40 for members and $90 for non-members
Agenda
|8:00 – 8:30
|Registration & Welcome
|8:30 – 9:45
|Fluoride History in NC
TBD
|9:45 – 10:00
|Break
|10:00 – 12:00
|
Fluoridation & Public Health – Regulatory Perspective
Kip Duchon, P.E. – National Fluoridation Engineer – CDC
|12:00 – 12:45
|Lunch provided on-site
|12:45 – 2:45
|
Health Effects/Risk Communication/Fluoridation Costs & Benefits
Kip Duchon, P.E. – National Fluoridation Engineer – CDC
|2:45 – 3:00
|Break
|3:00 – 3:45
|
Communication Fluoridation for NC Utilities
Mike McGill, WaterPIO
|3:45
|Certificates for 6 Contact hours for all DRINKING WATER certifications
Cost: $40 for members and $90 for non-members
6 hours for water
9/19/18 in Concord, NC
The morning session will consist of:
Fluoridation and Public Health
• History of fluoridation and the problem of tooth decay
• Fluoride’s mechanism of action and benefits
• Enamel fluorosis
• Public health issues related to fluoride
Regulatory Perspective
• EPA and Water Fluoridation
• MCL and SMCL
• Monitoring Requirements
• Public Notification
The afternoon session will consist of:
Health Effects and Current Issues
• Epidemiology of Peer Reviewed Studies
• Systematic scientific reviews and how they consider fluoridation
• Scientific review of common claims on fluoridation
Risk Communication
• Communication with the public on complex issues
• Strategies of communicating Risk
Fluoridation Costs and Benefits
• Equipment Costs
• Additive Costs
• Installation Costs
• Community Benefits and Savings
*See Agenda online at http://ncwoa.com/event/fluoridation-public-health/