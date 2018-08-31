FLUORIDATION & PUBLIC HEALTH

Kip Duchon, P.E., National Fluoridation Engineer – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention September 19, 2018 in Concord — 8am – 4pm

Cost: $40 for members and $90 for non-members

Agenda

8:00 – 8:30 Registration & Welcome 8:30 – 9:45 Fluoride History in NC

9:45 – 10:00 Break 10:00 – 12:00 Fluoridation & Public Health – Regulatory Perspective Kip Duchon, P.E. – National Fluoridation Engineer – CDC 12:00 – 12:45 Lunch provided on-site 12:45 – 2:45 Health Effects/Risk Communication/Fluoridation Costs & Benefits Kip Duchon, P.E. – National Fluoridation Engineer – CDC 2:45 – 3:00 Break 3:00 – 3:45 Communication Fluoridation for NC Utilities Mike McGill, WaterPIO 3:45 Certificates for 6 Contact hours for all DRINKING WATER certifications

6 hours for water

9/19/18 in Concord, NC

The morning session will consist of:

Fluoridation and Public Health

• History of fluoridation and the problem of tooth decay

• Fluoride’s mechanism of action and benefits

• Enamel fluorosis

• Public health issues related to fluoride

Regulatory Perspective

• EPA and Water Fluoridation

• MCL and SMCL

• Monitoring Requirements

• Public Notification

The afternoon session will consist of:

Health Effects and Current Issues

• Epidemiology of Peer Reviewed Studies

• Systematic scientific reviews and how they consider fluoridation

• Scientific review of common claims on fluoridation

Risk Communication

• Communication with the public on complex issues

• Strategies of communicating Risk

Fluoridation Costs and Benefits

• Equipment Costs

• Additive Costs

• Installation Costs

• Community Benefits and Savings

*See Agenda online at http://ncwoa.com/event/fluoridation-public-health/