Who: Oral Health Task Force

When: Wed, 05/31/2017 – 6:00pm

The Oral Health Task Force is offering free fluoride well-testing for families, day-cares, and other homes where children either live or visit on a consistent basis. This offer includes pre-natal moms and young adults up to 26 years old. More information is available from Georgene at 218-387-2334.

• Original article online at http://www.wtip.org/free-fluoride-well-testing-15

What is the Oral Health Task Force?

The task force is a community effort organized by the North Shore Health Care Foundation to address gaps in preventative dental health care for our children. Sponsered by the Sawtooth Mountain Clinic, it includes our school nurses, Grand Marais Family Dentistry, Cook County Public Health and Human Services, and the Grand Portage Reservation Health Service.

What are Our Goals?

To provide dental care to the children of Cook County and the Grand Portage Reservation from 18 months to young adults 26 years of age.